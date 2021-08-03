Indiana farmland prices hit record high in 2021

Born in Valparaiso and raised in Portage, 21-year-old Ethyl Ruehman said she had every intention of staying in the Region and giving back to the community. She began studying environmental management at Indiana University Northwest in Gary and engaged in a lot of public service, all while working numerous jobs. But after a relationship fell apart, she was unable to find an affordable place to stay and after several tough months of transient living, Ruehman said she made the painful decision to move away to Bloomington, Indiana, where housing was available as part of her studies.