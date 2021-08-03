Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana farmland prices hit record high in 2021

By KAMI GOODWIN Purdue University
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey suggests farmland prices across Indiana have risen to all-time highs in June of 2021. Statewide, top quality farmland averaged $9,785 per acre, up 14.1 percent from the same time last year. The high growth rate for top-quality farmland was closely followed by the growth in average- and poor-quality farmland prices, which increased by 12.5 percent (to $8,144) and 12.1 percent (to $6,441), respectively. Across all land quality classes, 2021 per-acre farmland prices exceeded the previous records set in 2014.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Farmland, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#The Purdue Farmland Value#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessAgriculture Online

Euphoria fades as farmers fret over inflation, rising costs

America’s large-scale farmers and ranchers expect rampant inflation and sharply higher costs in the year ahead, said a Purdue University poll on Tuesday. The monthly Ag Economy Barometer said farmer confidence was at its lowest level in a year despite high commodity prices and large federal payments. The barometer soared...
Agricultureagfax.com

Farmers Weigh In on Rising Input Prices, Farmland Values – Ag Barometer

On the heels of a sharp two-month decline, the Agricultural Economy Barometer stabilized at a reading of 134 in July, just 3 points below a month earlier. This month’s sentiment index was the weakest barometer reading since July of 2020 and marked a return to sentiment readings observed from 2017 through 2019 when annual average barometer readings ranged from 131 to 133.
Agricultureillinoisnewsnow.com

Near-record high fertilizer prices projected for 2022

Fertilizer prices are expected to approach record high levels in 2022, bringing cost to the farmer up with them. Farm Management Specialist Gary Schnitkey with the University of Illinois tells Brownfield the price of major fertilizers in Illinois increased at least 50% in 2021, which will translate to higher fertilizer costs in 2022.
Businessnorthwestmoinfo.com

Survey: Inflation is ‘Rampant’ in Midwest and Prices Keep Bouncing Up

(Radio Iowa) The latest survey of business leaders and supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states finds “rampant” inflation driving up prices. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says consumers are having to pay more for a range of products, while hiring levels aren’t yet back to where they were before COVID-19 hit.
BusinessKGLO News

Creighton economist says inflation is rampant, impacting Midwest economy

OMAHA — The latest survey of business leaders and supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states finds inflation driving up prices. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says consumers are having to pay more for a range of products, while hiring levels aren’t yet back to where they were before COVID-19 hit. “Regional employment is still down about 3.9% from pre-pandemic levels, while the U.S. number is down about 4.4%,” Goss says. “All nine states are reporting employment levels below pre-pandemic numbers, so we’re moving in the right direction.”
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

'Priced out of Northwest Indiana': Rents outpacing salaries; low-income Hoosiers hardest hit

Born in Valparaiso and raised in Portage, 21-year-old Ethyl Ruehman said she had every intention of staying in the Region and giving back to the community. She began studying environmental management at Indiana University Northwest in Gary and engaged in a lot of public service, all while working numerous jobs. But after a relationship fell apart, she was unable to find an affordable place to stay and after several tough months of transient living, Ruehman said she made the painful decision to move away to Bloomington, Indiana, where housing was available as part of her studies.
Real Estaterismedia.com

FHFA: Home Prices Up, Hitting Record Growth

Home prices are up nationwide in May, according to the latest Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index (FHFA HPI®). Prices increased by 1.7% since last month and were up 18.0% from May 2020 to May 2021. The previously reported 1.8% price change for April 2021 was unrevised.​. For the...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Senior Housing Wealth Hits Record High

Due largely to unprecedented house-price acceleration nationwide, homeowners age 62+ are hitting all-time highs when it comes to housing wealth. In the first quarter of the year, a report from the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) gauged a 3.4% or $305 billion increase in senior housing wealth compared to Q4 2020, reaching $9.23 trillion, the biggest increase and total since it began recording the metric in 2000.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Price Growth in U.S. Hits 17.2 Percent Annually in July

According to CoreLogic's latest Home Price Index and HPI Forecast for June 2021, despite the economic ups and downs brought on by the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is still going strong. As supply and demand pressures endure and construction costs spike, in June 2021, home price gains reached the...
RetailAOL Corp

Average new car price hits record $41,000

Supply constraints and increased demand drove the average price of a new car to $41,044 in July, an all-time high, according to J.D. Power's latest U.S. Automotive Forecast. "We can't get to $41,000 without both a supply chain issue that we're seeing from microchips, as well as increased consumer demand that is not being met with the supply available," J.D. Power Vice President of Data & Analytics Tyson Jominy told Yahoo Finance.
Illinois StatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Weed sales in Illinois hit record high in July

CHICAGO - Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois hit a record high in July with over $128 million with Lollapalooza providing a big boost. Sales were a whopping 10 percent higher than last month. Dispensaries say the city's largest music festival helped business boom for the last week of the month.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Report: Farmers shelled out more in expenses in 2020

From the fertilizers spread on the fields to the feed that nourishes the herd and the property tax bill at the end of the year, farmers had to dig a bit deeper into their pockets to farm in 2020. According to the USDA's Farm Production Expenditure report, total farm production...
Louisiana Statefoxwilmington.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana to hit record-high

Louisiana is on track to set a record-high for the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized amid a rapid rise in the delta variant. On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards, who temporarily reinstated a statewide indoor mask mandate, said Louisiana is experiencing the worst surge in the U.S. “Today, we reported...
AgriculturePosted by
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Corn Condition rating declines, Soybeans Improve

(Washington D.C.) According to the latest USDA crop condition report released on Monday afternoon, U.S. corn condition ratings dropped two percent, and the U.S soybean condition rating improved two percent from last week. The corn condition dropped from 64-good to excellent to 62-percent good to excellent this past week. Corn...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Shanghai's vehicle exports hit record high in H1

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai exported 206,000 motor vehicles in the first half of 2021 (H1), up 1.65 times from the same period last year, Shanghai Customs said Tuesday. The total value increased to 20.64 billion yuan (about 3.19 billion U.S. dollars), up 1.9 times year on year, said...
Gas PricePosted by
AL.com

Used car prices going down after rising to record levels

For months, anyone who wandered onto a dealer lot to look for a used car could be forgiven for doing a double take — and then wandering right off the lot. Prices had rocketed more than 40% from their levels just before the viral pandemic struck, to an average of nearly $25,000. The supply of vehicles had shrunk. And any hope of negotiating on price? Good luck with that.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Home prices hit new all-time highs

The median price for an existing home in the U.S. hit a new record high at $363,300 in June, up 23.4% from a year ago and breaking the previous record set the month prior, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. Existing home sales also rose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy