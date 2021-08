(WTAJ) — What dog doesn’t love a new toy? Pet owners can get one from Dunkin’ and the proceeds go to a good cause. Two new dog toys will be available at participating Dunkin’ locations across the United States starting July 26. To get the toy, customers need to make a $12 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation for the coffee cup toy or a $15 donation for a Dunkin’ Domutt toy that resembles a pink donut with sprinkles, created by BARK Dog Toys.