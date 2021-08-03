Cancel
Financial Reports

Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
Beloit Daily News
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.2 million. The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.28 per share. The investment management firm posted revenue of $304.9 million in the period. Artisan...

Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reports

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reports

$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocks

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $32.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $34.34 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reports

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reports

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reports

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reports

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reports

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reports
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reports

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.
Stocks

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reports

$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Economy

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Financial Reports

$1.09 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.28. PayPal posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reports

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Financial Reports

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
Financial Reports

Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 18 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 38 cents compared with 32...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...

