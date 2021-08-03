Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Proctor, VT

Proctor chooses new town manager

By Keith Whitcomb Jr. Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 2 days ago

PROCTOR — The new town manager starts at the end of August. The Select Board voted Monday to finalize a contract with Michael Ramsey, of Waynesboro, Virginia. The amendments set his starting date for Aug. 30, covers $1,500 in moving expenses, puts him on the MVP Gold Plan — the same as all other town employees — and grants him three months salary and benefits should he be terminated for any other reason besides just cause. His annual salary is $68,000.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Virginia State
City
Proctor, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Infrastructure#The Select Board#The Mvp Gold Plan#Maggard Wilbur#Navy#Randolph College#Ohio University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Amazon pushes back return-to-office plans to January

Amazon has pushed back the date for tech and corporate employees to return to office to 2022, as COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant continue to rise. The company, which previously planned for employees to return the week of Sept. 7, has postponed reopening its doors to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration rolls out clean car goals

The Biden administration on Thursday set a goal of making half of new vehicle sales in this country electric by 2030 and released new details on shorter-term proposals intended to push the market toward emission-free vehicles. In the short term, the administration is proposing to increase the stringency of standards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy