Proctor chooses new town manager

PROCTOR — The new town manager starts at the end of August. The Select Board voted Monday to finalize a contract with Michael Ramsey, of Waynesboro, Virginia. The amendments set his starting date for Aug. 30, covers $1,500 in moving expenses, puts him on the MVP Gold Plan — the same as all other town employees — and grants him three months salary and benefits should he be terminated for any other reason besides just cause. His annual salary is $68,000.