Baylor soccer duo named preseason all-Big 12

By John Werner
WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago

Baylor forward Taylor Moon and goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt were named to the preseason all-Big 12 soccer team. Moon collected six goals to earn second-team all-Big 12 last season while Wandt has amassed 32 career shutouts in four seasons. She was also a second-team all-Big 12 pick last season. Baylor hosts...

