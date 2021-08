There are times when a game we look forward to gets delayed due to different circumstances. It could be additional content, it could be a timing issue, or possibly just needing more time to make sure it’s the best experience for everyone. As it turns out, this is the case with After The Fall from Vertigo Games. What was originally supposed to be a Summer 2021 release with Co-Op VR action and cross-play support with PC, Oculus Quest/Quest 2, and PlayStation VR, looks to be getting delayed as the team just needs more time to get everything just right. In a tweet from the official Twitter account it states: