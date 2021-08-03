Elizabeth Leona Holloway (Nanny) was born at home October 17, 1954 and joined Jesus and her parents in Heaven on May 13, 2021 at the age of 66. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren after her struggle with Alzheimer’s. Her mother, Helen Elizabeth Gordon passed in 1991 and her father Leonard Wilson Holloway Sr. in 1996. She will be laid to rest in Metter, Georgia, with her parents. Elizabeth lived a long, happy life. She is fondly remembered as caring for others as a CNA for over 30 years. Elizabeth cared deeply for her patients as if they were her own family. She loved traveling, country music, and cooking. Her passion was caring for others, but most of all she loved caring for her very large family.