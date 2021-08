DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “Lockdowns are wrong during a pandemic.” That’s the word today from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaking during remarks to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “Another thing that has propelled business operations in Texas for you as well as others across the state is that Texas has remained open for business during the course of the pandemic,” said Abbott. “One thing that we know is that safe practices are important. That said, one thing that we learned along the way is lockdowns are wrong during the course of a pandemic.” Abbott...