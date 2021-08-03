Cancel
Public Health

Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains

By Katya Slepian
thefreepress.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of catching and transmitting COVID-19 is 10 times lower if you’re fully vaccinated, according to an independent modelling group. The B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group, made up of scientists from three major B.C. universities, released its seventh report last week. The data was presented in a video by University...

