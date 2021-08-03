Public risking lives on BC Hydro facilities pursuing perfect selfies
Social media glory may be driving a 200 per cent increase in people trespassing on BC hydro facilities in pursuit of the perfect selfie – and putting their lives in danger. A new BC Hydro report titled “Living on the edge: British Columbians taking more outdoor risks for social media glory” suggests a 200 per cent increase in trespassing incidents at BC Hydro dams, reservoirs and recreation sites. The increase in incidents ranges from climbing transmission towers to swimming in restricted areas at dam sites, BC Hydro says in a press release.www.thefreepress.ca
