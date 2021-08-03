Public risking lives on BC Hydro facilities pursuing perfect selfies

Every week KXL highlights an “Everyday Hero”. We ask you to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to help others, whether as part of their job, on a volunteer basis, or just because helping others is part of who they are. This week we want to highlight ALL of the firefighters who are risking their lives to keep our homes and property safe. They’re battling the massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon now, and are ready to be called up for other fires in the Northwest, and to be sent to other states to help battle fires.