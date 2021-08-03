Obituary for Everett (Bill) Clinger

Everett (Bill) Clinger passed away on July 31, 2021 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was born June 24, 1928 to Harry V. Clinger and Ruth (Fink) Clinger, who are deceased. He married Joyce Dolan, who preceded him in death December 16, 1980. He married Wanda Hart in 1982 and she survives in Kenton. He is also survived by two children, Deborah J. (Lee) Crook, of Norman, Oklahoma and Hugh A. (Linda) Clinger, of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Linda (Harry) Clinger of Forest Ohio; sister-in-law, Shirley Gillen, of Kenton, Ohio; Dianne Price of Dola, Ohio; Step- children Cheryl Martin, of Westerville, Ohio, William S. (Barbara) Hart, of Washington, and R. Eugene Hart, of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon, Ivan, Elmer, and Harry, Jr., and one sister, Donna Kneisley, brothers-in-law, Norman Gillen, Morris Rogers, and Ed Price, and sister-in-law, Beverly Rogers. After graduation from Dunkirk High School he helped his dad’s farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years in the Korean War. He was a flight engineer and served 29 missions in a B-29 bomber airplane. After his service he worked at Durez and after retirement he and Wanda traveled several States in their motorhome, spending a few winters in Florida and South Padre Island, Texas. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kenton, Kenton Masonic Lodge #154, 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Columbus, Aladdin Temple Shrine of Columbus, Kenton Shrine, Elks Lodge #157, Moose Lodge and American Legion. Graveside services will be held at Grove Cemetery on August 5, 2021 at 2:00, Pastor Gregg King Officiating. There will be no services at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Kenton Shrine, Kenton First United Methodist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, Stonehedge Lane Condominium Association, or donor’s choice. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.