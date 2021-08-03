Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenton, OH

Obituary for Everett (Bill) Clinger

By Artist
wktn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverett (Bill) Clinger passed away on July 31, 2021 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was born June 24, 1928 to Harry V. Clinger and Ruth (Fink) Clinger, who are deceased. He married Joyce Dolan, who preceded him in death December 16, 1980. He married Wanda Hart in 1982 and she survives in Kenton. He is also survived by two children, Deborah J. (Lee) Crook, of Norman, Oklahoma and Hugh A. (Linda) Clinger, of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Linda (Harry) Clinger of Forest Ohio; sister-in-law, Shirley Gillen, of Kenton, Ohio; Dianne Price of Dola, Ohio; Step- children Cheryl Martin, of Westerville, Ohio, William S. (Barbara) Hart, of Washington, and R. Eugene Hart, of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon, Ivan, Elmer, and Harry, Jr., and one sister, Donna Kneisley, brothers-in-law, Norman Gillen, Morris Rogers, and Ed Price, and sister-in-law, Beverly Rogers. After graduation from Dunkirk High School he helped his dad’s farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years in the Korean War. He was a flight engineer and served 29 missions in a B-29 bomber airplane. After his service he worked at Durez and after retirement he and Wanda traveled several States in their motorhome, spending a few winters in Florida and South Padre Island, Texas. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kenton, Kenton Masonic Lodge #154, 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Columbus, Aladdin Temple Shrine of Columbus, Kenton Shrine, Elks Lodge #157, Moose Lodge and American Legion. Graveside services will be held at Grove Cemetery on August 5, 2021 at 2:00, Pastor Gregg King Officiating. There will be no services at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Kenton Shrine, Kenton First United Methodist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, Stonehedge Lane Condominium Association, or donor’s choice. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

wktn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenton, OH
State
California State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
City
California, OH
State
Texas State
City
Westerville, OH
Kenton, OH
Obituaries
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dunkirk High School#The U S Air Force#American Legion#Alzheimer S Association#Schindewolf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy