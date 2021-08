Regarding the op-ed column, “American patriotism should start with fair tax laws” by Morris Pearl on July 7. The background Mr. Pearl sets for us is that “wealth inequality” of whites over Blacks is due to “racism.” While Blacks have suffered from racial prejudice, it is exceedingly over-simplistic, and damaging to Blacks, to treat racism as the excuse for anyone’s lack of success. We have made great progress in reducing racial prejudice. The primary (American) responsibility for success is our very own, not anyone else’s nor is it the government’s. We are a nation of individuals who are free to succeed, which includes avoiding blaming others for our lack of success.