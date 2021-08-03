Navy Band Sea Chanters to Perform Thursday at National Museum of the Marine Corps
The Navy Band Sea Chanters will present a free concert Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The Navy’s official chorus, the Sea Chanters have entertained presidents, foreign dignitaries, service members and civilians alike, delighting all audiences, young and old, with their continuously up-to-date repertoire. Their performances range from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music, ensuring there is something for everyone.princewilliamliving.com
