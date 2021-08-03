Navy Band Sea Chanters to Perform Thursday at National Museum of the Marine Corps

The Heartland of America Museum is restoring a Vietnam War helicopter which was used by the Oklahoma National Guard. “It was donated to us several years ago by a couple and my husband was on the museum board at the time. After he passed away, the museum asked me to take his place on the board,” Heartland Museum board member Linda White said. “We are trying to get the helicopter restored and displayed outside of the museum. It’s in pretty sad shape right now. The helicopter was flown by the Oklahoma National Guard in Vietnam and we want to restore it in honor of our veterans, White said.