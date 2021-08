With more circumstance than pomp, the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday with a toned-down opening ceremony that sought to set the mood for the games. And in a way, it has. A smaller Parade of Nations marched in front of empty stands, and a moment of silence acknowledged those lost in the past year (if not the full realities of the ongoing pandemic). The bumpy path to Tokyo 2020 has highlighted long-standing issues with the Olympics that often get lost among the stories of athletic prowess. For every athlete beating the odds to reach the games, there is another who had their body policed, or was denied the access and support they rely on to compete. For every glitzy new stadium, there are throngs of residents displaced by the rapid expansion required of the host city.