As time ticks down to the start of the new school year, most parents are in one of two camps: the moms and dads who groan inwardly every time they think about stocking up on their students’ school supplies, or the parents who are gleefully looking forward to sending their kids out the door with stocked backpacks and lunchboxes. But a lot of parents are in the same place in one respect: They’re sending children back to school for a full year in the classroom, something they have not done in more than a year. As the countdown ramps up, there are ways to help kids transition back to school for in-person learning.