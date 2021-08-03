Cancel
Denison, TX

UNT lures offensive lineman Dameon Smallwood back into fold, 2022 recruiting class

By Brett Vito Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Denison offensive lineman Dameon Smallwood returned to North Texas' 2022 recruiting class on Monday night. Smallwood committed to UNT in January before backing out to see what other schools had to offer. Twitter

Dameon Smallwood never quit hearing from North Texas during his recruiting process, not even after he backed out of a commitment to the Mean Green.

That dedication paid off for UNT on Monday night, when the Denison offensive lineman announced that he has rejoined the Mean Green’s class.

Smallwood made his announcement on Twitter and spoke about the reasons behind his decision a short time later.

“North Texas never gave up,” Smallwood said. “The coaches stayed in contact with me every single day.”

UNT offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Mike Bloesch recruited Smallwood and quickly developed a bond with him.

“He was honest with me from the beginning,” Smallwood said. “I can tell him pretty much anything. He was the first one to offer me.”

Smallwood had a good feeling about how he would fit with UNT’s program from the beginning. He committed in January before backing out in March so he could see other campuses and make sure he made the right decision.

Smallwood visited Liberty. He was offered a scholarship by the Flames and also has an offer from New Mexico.

“I wanted to see what it was like other places,” Smallwood said. “Once I did that, I decided to stay home.”

The attention UNT’s coaches continued to pay Smallwood after he backed out of his commitment made returning to the Mean Green’s class a smooth process. Bloesch and the rest of UNT’s staff convinced Smallwood that playing for the Mean Green was his best option.

“It surprised me how much they stayed in contact with me after I decommitted,” Smallwood said. “They hit me up every day. That made my decision easy.

“I’m solid to North Texas. I’m going to ride it out until the end.”

Bringing Smallwood back into the fold is a boost for UNT’s class. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard was a first-team All-District 7-5A (II) selection as a junior last season.

Recruiting website 247Sports lists Smallwood as a three-star prospect and ranks him at No. 83 in its composite rankings of the top interior offensive line prospects in the class of 2022.

Oral commitments are non-binding. The early signing period begins on Dec. 15.

Smallwood is the fourth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2022. UNT’s class is currently ranked No. 5 among classes in Conference USA by 247Sports.

