Philadelphia, PA

Coard: Happy birthday, first Black presidential candidate

By Michael Coard TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
phillytrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is volume four of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. This column is designed to compel white businesses/entities in Philadelphia and white employers in Philadelphia to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically as well as politically because, in a capitalist democracy, money and politics talk — meaning persuade — and BS walks — meaning leaves empty-handed.

