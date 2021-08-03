Cancel
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego Eagle Scouts honored with ceremony

By Asia Alvarez Zeller
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

After completing their projects, three Scouts receive highest rank during Court of Honor ceremony.

Three Lake Oswego natives have reached the pinnacle of their Scouting careers.

Ethan Fullman, Scout Gevurtz and Conrad Heyns earned their Eagle Scout ranks after completing their projects. The three, together with their troop and families, attended their Court of Honor — a ceremony that formally recognizes their accomplishments — Monday evening, Aug. 2.

The trio met at Forest Hills Elementary School when they were all first-grade Cub Scouts.

Conrad's dad, Matthys Heyns, recalled the long journey from Cub Scouts to now.

"It was a big group of boys, but the three of them stuck it out and stayed together, and then all three of them, when they went from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, joined troop 230, which is at Our Lady of the Lake (Catholic School)," Heyns said.

All Scouts working to obtain the Eagle Scout rank must complete an Eagle Project, which is an opportunity for the Scout to demonstrate leadership while managing a project that benefits the community.

Fullman's project benefited Marylhurst School, a private institution for preschool through eighth-grade. The school had recently moved to a new building, and Fullman created acoustic enhancements for one of their tile-floored rooms that had poor sound quality. He created 24 wood-framed acoustic enhancements.

Gevurtz's project also benefited Marylhurst. He created Native American-style tents for the outdoor play area at Marylhurst. The school wanted to encourage outdoor play while COVID restrictions were in place. The tents helped them keep students distanced.

Heyns created two benches for the Lake Oswego Arts Council for gallery seating.

"The percentage that stick with the program and make it is about 4%," Matthys Heyns said.

He added that his son is Troop 230's 129th Eagle Scout.

