Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

You are invited to a Virtual Workshop (via Zoom meeting): Presentation Skills and Norms. Speaker: Prof. Paul Messinger, University of Alberta, Service Science Section Former Chair

By Sign in
informs.org
 5 days ago

Time: Aug. 9, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM EST, 6: 00 PM - 7:00 PM PST, next day (Aug. 10, 2021) 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Beijing, Seoul/Tokyo, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The Service Science Section will conduct a one hour training workshop about presentation skills and norms for young scholars. We will emphasize adjusting to online zoom-type platforms. This will be an interactive session focused on producing a presentation that yields results like giving your paper the best chance to win an award, getting a job, or persuading an audience that includes reviewers of your paper that the work is worthy of their support. Several modules of ideas will be briefly touched on, including (a) organizing the material with an intellectual edge (the high-level story is more critical than including every detail), (b) presenting with energy, enthusiasm, and passion, (c) handling questions (including checking that you understand a question and treating the questioner and other presenters with respect), (d) making the presentation visually interesting (including slides, your self-presentation, and relevant zoom background), (e) planning hooks and audience engagement, and (f) logistics, presentation tips, and suitable modes of behavior for the presenter, co-presenters, and audience.

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Alberta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

David Hajjar, Assistant Professor in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology awarded a NIH conference grant by the International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication.

David Hajjar, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, Assistant Professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology was awarded a conference grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his upcoming e-poster presentations at the Virtual Connect Conference hosted by the International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC). The award-winning poster is titled: Participation in active recreation: Experiences and perspectives from adults with developmental disabilities and acquired conditions who use AAC. In addition, Dr. Hajjar will present a second e-poster as part of an interprofessional team including recreation therapy and family perspectives. The title of the presentation is: No community without communication: Family and interprofessional perspectives about lifelong recovery with chronic aphasia. The team of authors includes: David and Molly Hajjar and Les and Renee Aylesworth. The ISAAC Connect conference will be held online, August 9-12, 2021. For more information about the ISAAC Connect conference please see the link here:
Fontana, CAfontana.org

Virtual Development Advisory Board (DAB) Meeting

*Please take note effective, Thursday, August 5, 2021, all DAB meetings will be in-person in our Development Services Office Building, DAB Conference Room, located at 8353 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335. Staff, applicants, and DAB Members are required to be in attendance. The link for Microsoft Teams will no longer be available*. This week’s DAB meeting will be held via conference call to accommodate outside agencies and the public. Listed here is the call-in information: Open Teams by clicking on the link provided (you do not have to download the app) or call in (audio only) +1 805-456-4438 and enter the Phone Conference ID: 811 284 390#. Please do not hesitate to call Jenny Espinoza, Planning Secretary, at (909) 350-6717 or via email at jespinoza@fontana.org if you have any questions or concerns. Again, thank you for working with us as we continue to provide the best service possible.
Comicscambridgema.gov

Summer Reading: Comics Workshop with L.J. Baptiste (Virtual)

We'll focus on the art of crafting original character-driven comics and cartoons, while also studying the work of pros in graphic novels, newspaper comics, and manga!! Recommended for tweens and teens. Register below. Zoom link will be emailed to registrants one hour before the program begins. This program is free...
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Industrial engineering student invited to present at national conference

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Hannah Nolte, an industrial engineering doctoral candidate, was selected to participate in the Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Early-Career Faculty Symposium. She received a $500 stipend to participate and present her research in the workshop, held July 12-14. Hannah Nolte was invented to present on her...
Internetfuncheap.com

“The Art of Active Networking” Workshop (SF)

The Art of Active Networking has welcomed over 25,000 people in 17 cities and 5 countries worldwide. For us, it’s the only real, genuine and connected way to Network. This is the most unique and connected networking events you will attend this year. Our sole purpose is to help people do better in this down and ever-changing economy and to work through life shifts, while meeting people you would otherwise not connect with in a unique new way. This is NOT one of those throw your business card at someone and try to sell yourself events. Instead, we ask one important question: “How can we work together to help you do better right now?”
Collegesinforms.org

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou campus) Founding Faculty in Data Science and Analytics

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou campus) Founding Faculty in Data Science and Analytics. Applications are invited for appointment in Data Science and Analytics at all ranks. The positions are under the Data Science and Analytics Thrust of the Information Hub, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Guangzhou campus (HKUST(GZ)). All areas of data science/statistics/optimization/analytics will be considered, with special attention to those with interest in cross-disciplinary research.
Visual ArtFrederick News-Post

The Art of Looking — Virtual Program Via Zoom

Join us for a not so “oar-dinary” discussion. With the summer Olympics in full swing, we will take a closer look at Thomas Eakins’s "The Biglin Brothers Racing" (1872). National Gallery educators will encourage you to engage deeply with art, others, and the world around you during this hour-long interactive session. Pre-registration required.
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Master Science in Data Science (MSDS)

Data Science is integral to the needs and operations of almost every business sector and enables companies to leverage data to predict trends, inform decisions and make breakthroughs. Data Scientists are employed by hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, financial and trading firms, sports teams, marketing agencies, and, of course, tech companies. In fact, Glassdoor ranked Data Scientist as the #1 job in America in 2019, with a median base salary of $108K/year, as well as the #1 Best Paying Job Out of College in 2019.
EducationPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Shamsa Hidayat, Ivey Business School

“Purpose-driven and action-oriented strategic thinker with a passion for advocating for social justice.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love fusing authentic spices from different countries into my food and cooking various cuisines. So much so that I have more than 54 different spices in my spice drawers!. Graduate School and...
ScienceWPI News

Data and Open Science Workshop Week (August 9th – August 13th)

Join us for a week-long series of data and open science (virtual) workshops!. Register at : https://wpi.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bjfk8wyD4arJ2PI. Title: A Primer on the P-Value Controversy, and Replicable Research. Description: Over the past decade or so, researchers in nearly every field of quantitative research have increasingly questioned (or attacked!) the use of...
EducationPLOS Blogs Network

So You Want to Be a Science Writer (For Science Grad Students)

Well, hello there! I see you’ve come seeking answers to a question, like the many before you who have heard the tale of the absolutely miserable graduate student who somehow weaseled her way into an assistant editor position at a national science magazine within 6 months of her defense. How did she do it?
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paul Cummings, Head Of Family Office Services For Foundations And Endowments, Fiduciary Trust International (Photo: Business Wire)

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, welcomes Paul Cummings to the organization as head of family office services, foundations, and endowments. In this newly created role, he will work with experienced professionals across the organization to manage and continue strengthening the suite of comprehensive services specifically designed for the unique needs of these clients.
Health Insurancekrwg.org

Boost Your Budget Virtual Workshop by NM Aging and Long-Term Service Department's SHIP program

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke to the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Northeast Regional Coordinator, Kris Winterowd, about how seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers can access programs and assistance. The ALTSD in New Mexico has $30 billion dollars in benefits to help low-income people with Medicare that go unclaimed every year.
Lake In The Hills, ILmchenrytimes.com

Gold Shield Services Presents - Zoom Call With the Experts on August 6

Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Name: Gold Shield Services Presents - Zoom Call With the Experts. Website: http://www.goldshieldtoday.com/air-duct-cleaning-repair/. Event Description:. Join Gold Shield Services weekly for Zoom Talk with the Experts,. Every week we will be talking about different areas around your home...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Awarded The City University of New York (CUNY) COVID-19 Testing Contract

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, (ADCL) was awarded a competitively-bid COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees to facilitate the University's reopening in the fall (the "Contract"). The Contract term is 12 months, has a maximum value not to exceed $35.0 million, and contains no minimum weekly testing commitment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy