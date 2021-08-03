You are invited to a Virtual Workshop (via Zoom meeting): Presentation Skills and Norms. Speaker: Prof. Paul Messinger, University of Alberta, Service Science Section Former Chair

Time: Aug. 9, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM EST, 6: 00 PM - 7:00 PM PST, next day (Aug. 10, 2021) 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Beijing, Seoul/Tokyo, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The Service Science Section will conduct a one hour training workshop about presentation skills and norms for young scholars. We will emphasize adjusting to online zoom-type platforms. This will be an interactive session focused on producing a presentation that yields results like giving your paper the best chance to win an award, getting a job, or persuading an audience that includes reviewers of your paper that the work is worthy of their support. Several modules of ideas will be briefly touched on, including (a) organizing the material with an intellectual edge (the high-level story is more critical than including every detail), (b) presenting with energy, enthusiasm, and passion, (c) handling questions (including checking that you understand a question and treating the questioner and other presenters with respect), (d) making the presentation visually interesting (including slides, your self-presentation, and relevant zoom background), (e) planning hooks and audience engagement, and (f) logistics, presentation tips, and suitable modes of behavior for the presenter, co-presenters, and audience.