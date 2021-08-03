Special elections today in Cole and Camden Counties
Special elections are taking place across the state today, and locally, a low voter turnout is projected. Cole County Clerk Matt Musselman told the Jefferson City News Tribune that he expects a 5 percent turnout. The only issue on the ballot is whether to approve Jefferson City’s half-cent capital improvements sales tax. If approved, this will be the seventh, five-year cycle for the tax. It’s projected to bring in $5.6 million dollars annually to improve roads and sidewalks.www.kjluradio.com
Comments / 0