BROWNING BPS FIELD MICRO MIDAS WALNUT 20 GA 24″ BARREL 3″-CHAMBER 4-ROUNDS

Description Additional information Reviews (0) CZ has released the 1012 Semi Auto Shotgun to incredible fan fare, and expanding on the initial release they wanted to follow it up with a new color variation. The CZ 1012 semi auto shotgun utilizes a gas-less inertia operating system instead of a typical gas operated model that are so common on gun racks today. Typical gas operated systems function by redirecting gas directly from the barrel in order to cycle the action. Now the 1012 function in a totally different way using a spring which is housed in the bolt that stores energy during the recoil operation. Then the spring uses the stored energy just a moment later leading to the extraction and ejection of the spent shotshell hull.