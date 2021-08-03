Cancel
What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

“Val,” a deeply personal and intimate documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, arrives on Amazon Prime Friday after bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in July and playing theatrical engagements for the past two weeks. A cinematic memoir of sorts, “Val” is a film that Kilmer has wanted to make for a long time, and since losing his voice to throat cancer, it became even more urgent for the actor, who has not been able to work in the same capacity on screen.

Everyone likely conjures a different moment when they hear the name Val Kilmer. Many will remember him drawling “I’m your huckleberry” as Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993). Others may see a toothy gentleman with a gray combover sneering, “You don't put any stock in this cold-fusion mumbo jumbo, do you?” in The Saint (1997). For me, it’s him menacingly snapping his jaw—likened to “the sharp-cut bottom half of a stop sign”—at Tom Cruise in Top Gun (1986) with a shit-eating grin after puny Maverick says, laughably, “I am dangerous.”

