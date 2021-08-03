James J. Conrad, 79, of Bolingbrook died July 30, 2021. James was a dedicated teacher for more than 35 years in Community Consolidated Elementary District 181. He proudly taught at Prospect and The Lane School. In addition, he was a professor at the Chicago State University. In 1993, James was awarded the Honor Roll of Teachers from The Chicago Academy of Sciences. He loved sports and devoted his time as a coach. Finally, James was a Bolingbrook park commissioner for many years.