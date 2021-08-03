LWRC DI M-LOK AR-15 SEMI AUTO RIFLE 5.56 NATO 16.1-INCH 30 RD MODULAR ONE PIECE M-LOK FREE FLOAT RAIL
The new Direct Gas Impingement rifle system from LWRC is taking the world by storm. Featuring a 16″ cold hammer forged spiral fluted barrel which is designed to dissipates heat better than conventional barrels. Additional the fluting helps reduce the overall weight of the rifle. Flush with all the ambidextrous controls that you have come to expect on an firearm from LWRC you have a fully ambidextrous lower and ambidextrous charging handle. The modular one piece free float hand guard not only provides you with an increase in accuracy but plenty of real estate for mounting all of your favorite accessories. Just add your sights or optic of choice and you’re ready to go for duty, competition, varmint hunting or home defense.dukessportshop.com
