Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

LWRC DI M-LOK AR-15 SEMI AUTO RIFLE 5.56 NATO 16.1-INCH 30 RD MODULAR ONE PIECE M-LOK FREE FLOAT RAIL

dukessportshop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Direct Gas Impingement rifle system from LWRC is taking the world by storm. Featuring a 16″ cold hammer forged spiral fluted barrel which is designed to dissipates heat better than conventional barrels. Additional the fluting helps reduce the overall weight of the rifle. Flush with all the ambidextrous controls that you have come to expect on an firearm from LWRC you have a fully ambidextrous lower and ambidextrous charging handle. The modular one piece free float hand guard not only provides you with an increase in accuracy but plenty of real estate for mounting all of your favorite accessories. Just add your sights or optic of choice and you’re ready to go for duty, competition, varmint hunting or home defense.

dukessportshop.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#The Rifle#One Piece#Modular#Semi Auto Rifle#Nato#Rd Modular#Threaded 1 2#Di Bolt Carrier Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarydukessportshop.com

S&W M&P15 SPORT II 5.56NATO 30RD 16″ OPTICS READY RIFLE W/ M-LOK HANDGUARD – 12024

M&P15 Rifles are the ideal modern sporting rifle. Built to perform multiple uses under various conditions, M&P15 Rifles are as versatile as they are reliable. Engineered for a wide variety of recreational, sport shooting and professional applications, M&P15 Rifles are easy to accessorize, but hard to put down. M&P15 Rifles are lightweight and rugged embodying the best combination of function and form.
Militarydukessportshop.com

Beretta ARX100 5.56 NATO 16″ 30rds Folding Stock Poly Black

Beretta’s entry into the tactical rifle market took the industry by storm with today’s ultimate tactical rifle. Creating a hard-use tactical rifle by combining the principles of modularity, simplicity, and reliability was what Beretta set out to accomplish. Beretta made short work of this concept and the futuristic ARX100 was born. Fully ambidextrous controls, replaceable barrels, and countless accessories, make the ARX100 a perfect fit for multi-mission roles. Utilizing a constant contact, short-stroke gas piston system ensures complete reliability in the most adverse conditions. Endless customization is made possible by the ease of disassembly, allowing the user to swap barrel lengths and calibers in seconds, all without the need for cumbersome tools. The folding collapsible stock can be configured to suit any user or application. A full Picatinny top rail accepts a wide range of optics, lights, and lasers to truly make the ARX100 a formidable firearm. The mad scientists at Beretta completed their mission by creating the ultimate tactical rifle, now use the ARX100 to complete yours.
Militarydukessportshop.com

CZ-USA 1012 Bronze Semi Auto Shotgun 12 Gauge 28″ Barrel 3″ Chamber 4 Round Capacity Turkish Walnut Forend/Stock Bronze Finish

Description Additional information Reviews (0) CZ has released the 1012 Semi Auto Shotgun to incredible fan fare, and expanding on the initial release they wanted to follow it up with a new color variation. The CZ 1012 semi auto shotgun utilizes a gas-less inertia operating system instead of a typical gas operated model that are so common on gun racks today. Typical gas operated systems function by redirecting gas directly from the barrel in order to cycle the action. Now the 1012 function in a totally different way using a spring which is housed in the bolt that stores energy during the recoil operation. Then the spring uses the stored energy just a moment later leading to the extraction and ejection of the spent shotshell hull.
dukessportshop.com

Dan Wesson 01841 Bruin 10mm Auto 6.03″ 8+1 Bronze Duty Finish Stainless Steel Brown G10 Grip

The Bruin was born to hunt. The long slide means a long sight radius and the 6 inch barrel within allows full-power 10mm loads as much time as possible to use their powder charge. Fully adjustable tritium sights ensure when shooting hours arrive, you will be able to see the sights. Not only that, but we are using a tritium/fiber optic combo front sight to make sure the front glows day or night.
John Browningdukessportshop.com

Auto-Ordnance Liberty .45 ACP 1911 Semi Auto Pistol 5″ Barrel 7 Rounds Black Engraved Goncalo Wood Grips Brown/Black Cerakote Finish

Support the 2nd Amendment by Celebrating Liberty and Freedom with a Classic 1911 that Proclaims Your Independent Spirit. Pure function without frills, the Auto-Ordnance 1911 is a shining example of the 1911 pistol just as designed by John Browning. With GI specs and features, experienced shooters will find the fit and function comfortable and familiar. New shooters will find the controls exceptional and intuitive. The carbon steel slide, sear and disconnector are precision machined from solid bar stock and proper heat treated to give you thousands of rounds of long life and durability. Arguably, the most famous and widely recognized and respected handgun in the world, the 1911 is combat proven. This example from Auto-Ordnance will be well suited to any task you ask of it, from professional duty weapon to competition or personal defense and concealed carry.
dukessportshop.com

Benelli ETHOS SuperSport 12ga 3″ 30″ Carbon Fiber Nickel-Plated Receiver 4+1 Semi-Auto Shotgun 10632

The ETHOS SuperSport combines the excellence of our popular ETHOS Sport model with a new, lightweight, weather-resistant carbon-fiber finish for unmatched performance in any weather. The synthetic stock accommodates our Comfort Tech 3 recoil-reduction system that teams with a ported barrel to mitigate recoil and muzzle jump. A fiber-optic front sight with a red insert, combines with a mid-rib bead inside a sight channel atop the wide rib to offer instinctive aiming. A beveled loading port speeds reloading. Five extended choke tubes are included to facilitate quick changes in the heat of competition.
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch This C-17 Engage Its Thrust Reverses In Mid-Air To Make An Extremely Rapid Descent

The reverse idle tactical descent is a pretty incredible way to lose altitude, and quickly. The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Would China Really Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier?

Over the past five-plus years, there is no question that tensions between the United States and China have been rapidly rising. A major source of contention has been over the South and East China Seas, and China has hinted that it would not shy away from sinking U.S. Navy aircraft carriers if it is forced to.
Militarydukessportshop.com

HENRY REPEATING ARMS BIG BOY X MODEL .45 LC 17.4″ BARREL 7-ROUNDS

The Henry Repeating Arms Big Boy X Model provides high performance on an already reliable platform. It comes chambered in .45LC with a 17.4 inch threaded barrel. Features include an adjustable rear sight, a fiber optic front sight, an accessory rail, a synthetic, and a 7 round capacity. BIG BOY...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

India’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Has Gone To Sea For The First Time

Despite delays, the new INS Vikrant is nevertheless an important step toward expanding India’s carrier force. India has joined the select group of countries to have designed and built their own aircraft carriers, with its first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, or IAC, named INS Vikrant, having begun sea trials today. While the program has suffered delays and cost overruns, the milestone is still a significant one for the Indian Navy and its air arm and is the next step toward India fielding its planned multiple-carrier force.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster

July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Sri Lanka said workers in a man's back yard made a stunning discovery -- the world's largest star sapphire cluster. Local authorities in the Ratnapura area said the stone, known as the Serendipity Sapphire, was found by workers digging a well in the back yard of a man identified only by the surname Gamage.
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM in Hot Water After Five Olympic Athletes On The Same Flight to Tokyo Test Positive for COVID-19

The hope of Olympic glory for five Dutch athletes has been dashed after they tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo, disqualifying them from taking part in the Olympic Games and sending them straight into isolation. But the matter of just where and when these five athletes were infected has left Dutch flag carrier KLM facing awkward questions and insisting it didn’t happen on one of its flights.

Comments / 1

Community Policy