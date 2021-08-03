Public comment sought on Coles County I-57 improvements

MATTOON — The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to ask questions about proposed improvements to the Interstate 57/Illinois 16 interchange. The proposed project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023 and take 3 to 4 years to complete. The project will remove and replace two bridges at the interchange and raise the clearance of the overpass. IDOT also plans to reconfigure the roads into a raindrop-diamond interchange, according to the plans.