Mattoon, IL

Public comment sought on Coles County I-57 improvements

By ATHENA PAJER
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to ask questions about proposed improvements to the Interstate 57/Illinois 16 interchange. The proposed project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023 and take 3 to 4 years to complete. The project will remove and replace two bridges at the interchange and raise the clearance of the overpass. IDOT also plans to reconfigure the roads into a raindrop-diamond interchange, according to the plans.

