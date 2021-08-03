New on DVD: Ellyn Burstyn finds a new home in 'Queen Bees'

Over the years, there have been a handful of films which have struck me as so astounding that I’ve felt compelled to track every step of their production. The first I can remember is Bubba Ho-Tep, the premise of which– an aging Elvis Presley, played by Bruce Campbell, defends his nursing home from an evil mummy in a cowboy hat– felt like it could have sprung directly from my fevered teenage brain. I felt similarly about Grindhouse, the specificity of which seemed to be made exclusively for me and my film school friends (sadly, its box office returns suggest that this may have actually been the case). A few of these films, such as David Fincher’s long-gestating adaptation of the alt-comix body horror classic Black Hole or Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “metaphysical gangster film” King Shot, have yet to materialize, and are almost certainly dead in the water. This, perhaps, is why I feel the need to keep tabs on these films: their very existence seems so unlikely that, if I turn away, I’m afraid they’ll disappear.