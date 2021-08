Oil Lamp Theater's 2022 outdoor season continues with "Shipwrecked! An Entertainment." Donald Margulies' adventure dramedy is inspired by a Swiss explorer named Louis de Rougemont, who regaled 19th century London audiences with wild stories of adventures he claimed to have had while traveling in the Asia-Pacific region. The production features Logan Brown as Louis along with Jasmine Robinson and Van Ferro. 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Friday, Aug. 6; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 and through Aug. 29, on the lawn at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Road, Glenview. $45. See oillamptheater.org for information on COVID-19 precautions.