List of DVD release dates for Aug. 3 and beyond

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 10: Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows. 10: A Place In the Sun (Blu-ray) 10: Nashville (Blu-ray) 10: Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) 10: Batman: Long Halloween Part Two...

MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Profile’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

Universal Picture Home Entertainment are bringing the 2021 thriller Profile to Digital on July 27th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on August 10th. Profile is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and based on the true story of a British journalist who tries to bait a terrorist recruiter and ends up getting recruited herself.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Black Widow’ Sets Early Release On Digital Platforms In August, DVD In September

Much like the character themselves in the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Widow” is dropping surprisingly early. Marvel Studios’ latest feature film is launching on all major digital platforms come August 10 and then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 14. While that may see seem disastrously early — the early release can’t help but feel like Disney simply throwing in the towel on “Black Widow’s” theatrical release, following major second and third-week drops after a pandemic record-setting opening weekend — to be fair, the timing of the quick home release does have precedent, however, with recent, would-be Disney blockbusters – with “Mulan” and “Raya And The Last Dragon” both hitting video-on-demand to own after just one month. Then Blu-ray and DVD after two months, and finally free on Disney+ after three. So essentially, while many fans or pundits may want to sound alarm bells at “Black Widows” poor box office, this is their Premiere Access release strategy.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Black Widow’ Release Dates for Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD (Updated)

Disney and Marvel have officially announced their complete home video plans for Black Widow following its theatrical and Disney+ Premiere Access run, which will make it accessible for viewing relatively soon. The Digital release date for Black Widow falls on August 10th, 15 days from now. Look for the 4K...
Moviesimdb.com

Malignant Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) After a break from horror movies, James Wan is back with Malignant. Wan’s latest is his first horror directorial effort since 2016’s The Conjuring 2, and it’s shaping up […]
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Clarice Season 1 DVD release date set for September 2021

Are you ready to rewatch the first season of Clarice? While you can watch it on Paramount+, you’ll be able to get the Clarice Season 1 DVD soon. Sadly, it’s highly unlikely that a second season of the Silence of the Lambs sequel series is going to happen. That being said, it doesn’t stop anyone from enjoying the first season. Sure, there’s a cliffhanger ending because of the hope for more content, but that doesn’t stop you from enjoying the journey up to that point.
Video GamesIGN

The Artful Escape Gets a Release Date and a Star-Studded Cast List

Musical adventure The Artful Escape will arrive on September 9, and it's bringing a truly impressive voice cast, including actors and actresses from Game of Thrones, Kingsman, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Predator, and more. Announced during the Annapurna showcase today, The Artful Escape will launch for Xbox Series X/S,...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Artful Escape release date trailer

Take a psychedelic ride across the dilated pupils of the cosmos with Annapurna Interactive's The Artful Escape Trailer. Coming 9 September 2021. Omno, Unbound: Worlds Apart and Metavaxx are good but very different games. Alice Bell 34 minutes ago. The Artful Escape is "like if David Bowie went on a...
MoviesAnime News Network

The Real Thing Live-Action Film Gets DVD Release in N. America

Film opened in Japan in October 2020, in N. America on June 4. North American film distributor Film Movement announced on Saturday that it will release the live-action film adaptation of Mochiru Hoshisato's Honki no Shirushi manga under the title The Real Thing on DVD on August 17. The release will be in Japanese with English subtiitles.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Final Season Release Date Revealed in Thrilling First Look

AMC recently announced the premiere date of the final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond by dropping a first-look Season 2 trailer on the official The Walking Dead YouTube channel. The show premiered in October of 2020 with a cast full of fresh, new faces from the acting world. World Beyond is the second spiritual successor to the original The Walking Dead series. The first and largely successful spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, has been around for seven seasons and is still going strong.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Marvel Releases ‘Hawkeye’ First Look And Release Date

Weeks after the conclusion of Disney+’s latest Marvel series Loki, Marvel has unveiled the release date of the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Multiverse?) franchise, Hawkeye, according to Entertainment Weekly. The upcoming series will premiere on Disney+ on November 24. One of the founding Avengers, Clint Barton, played...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Bloodsport Fortnite Release Date Announced

Bloodsport is officially the next major pop culture collab coming to Fortnite. In preparation for The Suicide Squad, the upcoming film which releases in theaters on Aug. 6, yet another DC Comics supervillain is getting ready to make its debut on the battle island. Bloodsport Fortnite Release Date Announced. As...
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New on DVD

"A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of day one when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Official Trailer and Poster For Clint Eastwood Drama CRY MACHO

A trailer and poster have been released for the Clint Eastwood-directed drama, Cry Macho. Eastwood stars in the story that is an adaptation of N. Richard Nash's novel of the same name. Eastwood is joined in the cast by newcomer Eduardo Minett as Rafa, along with Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Tales of Arise?

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the long-running series “Tales of” games. In Tales of Arise, players will follow the downtrodden as they fight back against those who have enslaved them alongside those who don’t want to live with this sort of inequality anymore. Unfortunately, however, the game’s development has been fraught with delays. That’s why in this article, we’ve outlined exactly when you can play the game.
Moviesfocusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Joe Bell (2021) (** ½) Mark Wahlberg stars in this fact based tale of a man who organized a multi state walk to raise awareness for the plight of homosexuals after his gay son’s life is torn asunder by bullying. The film works best during its homestretch but never can quite overcome the feeling of deja vu that hangs over the proceedings.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Will Marvel’s What If..? Be on DVD or Blu-Ray and When Will It Be Released?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The excitement continues as Marvel’s What If..? is about to grace the television screens on Disney+ in a few days as it will be taking us all to various non-canonical alternate realities of what could happen had things went on a different path. As one of the series lined up for the fourth phase of the MCU, many have been wondering whether it would be released on DVD or Blu-Ray and if so, when.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Full details revealed for “ALONE IN THE DARK” Scream Factory Blu-ray

The long-awaited hi-def disc debut of the cult-favorite 1982 satirical slasher film comes with a bunch of fresh extras. Shout! Factory releases writer/director Jack Sholder’s ALONE IN THE DARK on a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray September 14 under the Scream Factory banner. Jack Palance, Donald Pleasence, Martin Landau, Dwight Schultz, Erland van Lidth, Deborah Hedwall, Elizabeth Ward and Lee Taylor-Allan star; the synopsis: “At a secluded mental institution, electricity fuels the asylum’s hi-tech security system that keeps the nearby neighborhoods safe from menaces like Frank Hawkes [Palance] and “Preacher” [Landau]. Dr. Bain [Pleasence] maintains strict order while a new doctor, Dan Potter [Schultz], arrives in town with his family. But the inmates don’t take kindly to Potter’s presence and believe he has killed off their former therapist. Suddenly, a power outage leaves the town in chaos…and now the maniacs are free to roam the streets and hunt down the man they believe has invaded their lives. With the area quickly descending into riots and chaos, the innocent few must fight for their lives when they’re left terrified, cornered and ALONE IN THE DARK!”
Orange, CAmxdwn.com

Warner Bros. to Release 4K Version of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ for 50th Anniversary

It’s been 50 years since Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 masterwork A Clockwork Orange debuted to the world, and cinema and culture, in many ways changed. Kubrick is a name many know, even those disinterested in film, but you’re reading this film news article on this lovely pop culture website so of course, you have interest in the man responsible for 2001: A Space Odyssey, Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, Eyes Wide Shut, millions of folks picking up a camera, and this recently turned 50-year-old movie based on the controversial novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New 4K restoration of A Clockwork Orange releasing in September

Warner Bros. has announced that Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1971 dystopian film A Clockwork Orange is coming to 4K Ultra HD this September with a brand new restoration conducted by Warner Bros.’ Motion Picture Imaging (MPI) working closely with Kubrick’s former right-hand man Leon Vitali and the Kubrick Estate. Check out the details here…

