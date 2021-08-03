Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Supporters turn in signatures for ballot measure to hike pot tax to fund out-of-school activities

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters turned in signatures Friday for a statewide ballot initiative that would fund out-of-school educational opportunities for Colorado children by raising the sales tax on recreational marijuana. Learning Opportunities for Colorado's Kids, the committee behind Initiative 25, delivered petitions a spokeswoman said contain more than 200,000 signatures to the Secretary...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ritter
Person
Rob Woodward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Initiative 25#State#Covid#Govs#Democratic#D Lakewood#Republican#Terrapin Care Station#Colorado Freedom Force#D Denver#Gary Community Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
ElectionsPosted by
CBS Denver

Marijuana Sales Tax Increase Supporters Turn In Petitions To Put Initiative 25 On The Ballot

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 200,000 voters in Colorado support an increase on the sales tax for recreational marijuana. They signed a petition to put Initiative 25 on the November ballot and those signatures were turned in on Friday. (credit: iStock/Getty) The measure asks for a 5% tax increase on recreational marijuana to help fund out-of-school education programs for low-income kids and those with special needs. Additional funding would come from royalties, rents and leases on state property. It has support from Democrats and Republicans. The current sales tax on recreational marijuana is 15%. If the measure passes, it would raise it to 20%. (credit:...
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Independence considers ballot measure to raise fire safety tax

Independence city leaders are considering asking voters to replace the current fire sales tax with a larger one, as the fire department deals with an ever-increasing call load and the issues associated with that. The current sales tax is 1/8 of one cent – first approved by voters in 2004...
Income Taxmyheraldreview.com

Group fights tax-cut option on ballot

PHOENIX — An organization that pushes for lower taxes and less government regulation is trying to deny Arizonans the option to decide whether they want to approve or veto the $1.9 billion in tax cuts enacted last month by the Republican-controlled legislature. In new court filings, attorney Thomas Basile contends...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

2021 Election: Decrease in Property Taxes And Increase In Pot Taxes Expected To Make November Ballot

DENVER (CBS4)– Another election is just around the corner and it will likely include three statewide ballot measures. Signatures are due Monday but supporters of the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) initiative will turn-in their petitions Friday. (credit: CBS) The measure asks for a 5% tax increase on recreational marijuana to help fund out-of-school education programs for low-income kids and those with special needs. Additional funding would come from royalties, rents and leases on state property. It has support from Democrats and Republicans. Proponents of a property tax reduction measure are also feeling good about their chances for success at...
Lucas County, OHpointandshoreland.com

TARTA votes to place funding change issue on ballot

The TARTA board of trustees voted unanimously to place a proposal on the fall ballot to repeal the public transit agency’s current local property taxes with a sales tax and to include Lucas County as a new member of the transit authority. Board members said this is a historic achievement...
Riverside, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Riverside sends income tax increase to November ballot

Jul. 26—Riverside is moving forward with putting an 1% income tax increase request on the November election ballot that would pay for police and fire operations. City Council on Thursday voted to ask voters to increase the current 1.5% income tax to 2.5%. Half of the revenue from the 1%...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

New Measure Eligible for California’s November 2022 Ballot - Requires State Regulations to Reduce Plastic Waste, Tax Producers of Single-Use Plastics, and Fund Recycling and Environmental Programs

July 25, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA – Secretary of State Shirley Weber has announced that an initiative has become eligible for the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot. In order to become eligible for the ballot, the initiative needed 623,212 valid petition signatures, which is equal to eight percent of the total votes cast for governor in the November 2018 General Election. The initiative exceeded that threshold yesterday.
Union County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Cook: Union County should rescind tax increase, fully fund schools

[Editor's note: Jessica Cook was among four residents to speak out during the Union County Board of Commissioners meeting July 19 about the recently passed fiscal year budget. Here are Cook's remarks from the informal comments portion of the meeting.]. I'm coming to you tonight to express my disappointment in...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Proposed ballot measure for tutoring program submits petition

Backers of a proposed measure to create a financial-aid program for students who need extra help turned in signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Friday to put their idea on this fall’s ballot. Currently known as Initiative 25, the proposal would provide financial aid to students who...
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Sinking fund millage on the ballot – Leland School

Voters in the Leland School District will determine the fate of a request for a “sinking fund” millage at the polls Tuesday. The election is the second this year in which voters were asked to approve a .3 mills for this purpose. A 3-year “sinking fund” request was torpedoed by voters in the May 7 election, 531-441. At the time, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy