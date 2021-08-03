Supporters turn in signatures for ballot measure to hike pot tax to fund out-of-school activities

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 200,000 voters in Colorado support an increase on the sales tax for recreational marijuana. They signed a petition to put Initiative 25 on the November ballot and those signatures were turned in on Friday. (credit: iStock/Getty) The measure asks for a 5% tax increase on recreational marijuana to help fund out-of-school education programs for low-income kids and those with special needs. Additional funding would come from royalties, rents and leases on state property. It has support from Democrats and Republicans. The current sales tax on recreational marijuana is 15%. If the measure passes, it would raise it to 20%. (credit:...