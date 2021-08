Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for the National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award. To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, the competition started in 1991 to honor customer service representatives and account managers who have made significant contributions to the insurance and risk management industry as demonstrated by the following individuals. The 2021 Outstanding CSR of the Year for Vermont is Ms. Aislyn Allen, CISR Elite, AAI from Kinney Insurance Agency.