Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

One day after thumb injury, Matthew Stafford is throwing darts at training camp

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case you needed another reminder that Matthew Stafford is not Jared Goff, the LA Rams’ new QB was back in action only one day after injuring his thumb in practice. Of course, Goff suffered a broken thumb and gutted his way back to help the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round two weeks after breaking it against Seattle, and Stafford’s x-rays came back negative following the scuttlebutt on Monday, but it’s still good to see the new quarterback going off so soon.

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#American Football#The La Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Ramsnfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford could break Rams franchise records in 2021

Can the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford break franchise records in his first season with the team? Based on his numbers with the Detroit Lions, improved support with LA on both sides of the roster, and the addition of a 17th regular season game, it’s likely. The Rams...
NFLallfans.co

49ers’ Jimmie Ward doesn’t sound too concerned about Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Kyle Shanahan admitted that he was frustrated by missing out on potentially pursuing Matthew Stafford in March. Instead, the Detroit Lions shipped the veteran quarterback to a division rival. The speed at which the trade went down shocked Shanahan, who thought he would have more time to get his San Francisco 49ers in the talks.
NFLtherams.com

Top takeaways from Matthew Stafford and Rams rookies' training camp arrival pressers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, tight end Jacob Harris, running back Jake Funk and cornerback Robert Rochell each met with the media Sunday after arriving at the team hotel for Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union to discuss several topics surrounding the start of training camp, including:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams narrowly avoided a nightmare scenario during Monday’s practice, as star quarterback Matthew Stafford unintentionally hit his right thumb on an opposing player’s helmet. Stafford left the practice field with his thumb wrapped, which then led to Los Angeles fans panicking about his status for Week 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy