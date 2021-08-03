Wegmans employees must wear masks again, encouraged for shoppers

(CBS) — Target is updating its face mask policy for employees in light of new Centers For Disease Control guidance. All Target workers in areas with “substantial or high risk” of COVID transmission as defined by the CDC will be required to wear face masks starting Tuesday, whether or not they are fully vaccinated. The CDC changed its guidance after data showed that while vaccines still protect people from getting seriously sick from COVID and the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals can still be contagious. “Target continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country,” the retailer said in a statement. “Effective Tuesday, August 3, based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we’ll require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.” Nine Massachusetts counties are at high or substantial risk of COVID transmission as of Monday, according to the CDC. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are considered high risk. Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Essex, Worcester and Hampden counties are now all considered substantial risk.