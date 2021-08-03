Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Wegmans employees must wear masks again, encouraged for shoppers

By CNY Central
local21news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wegmans will once again require all employees to wear masks while at work, the grocery store chain announced Tuesday. The change is effective immediately. Masks are not required for Wegmans customers, but are strongly encouraged regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, the company said. The change is in...

