Originally drafted by the Diamondbacks with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 June Amateur Draft, Max Scherzer made his MLB debut in 2008, throwing 4 perfect innings of relief. He became a full-time SP the next year and was traded to Detroit where he grew into the Ace that he is today, learning first hand from Justin Verlander. In 2012, Scherzer broke the 200-strikeout barrier for the first time in his career on his way to a World Series sweep at the hands of the Giants.