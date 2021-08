LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you’re worried about sending your children back to school in the fall, you’re not alone. Nurse Alice Benjamin is known as “America’s Favorite Nurse” and has more than 23 years of experience as a national board certified Clinical Nurse Specialist and a Family Nurse Practitioner. Nurse Alice says that coronavirus cases are rising so it’s important to get your kids vaccinated before returning to in-person learning.