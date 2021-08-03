Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha City Council approves housing developments Scissortail Crossing, Red Bud Ridge

By Jessica Lane
Posted by 
Express-Star
Express-Star
 1 day ago

Chickasha’s housing options may soon be expanding on the city’s southwest side.

On Aug. 2, Chickasha City Council approved rezoning requests which will make way for a housing development called Scissortail Crossing as well as a gated community called Red Bud Ridge Development.

Nearly 12 acres at the southeast corner of Grand Ave. and 29th St. have been rezoned in order for EP Leasing and Crafton Tull to bring in Scissortail Crossing, which will build new commercial business space as well as single family homes in the area.

Chickasha City Council also approved a preliminary plat for Red Bud Ridge, a housing development to be located at the south end of Pondridge Road. Developer Shayla Crawford is proposing a gated community with a Homeowners Association.

The Chickasha Planning Commission approved both requests on July 13 and recommended they be approved by Chickasha City Council.

Comments / 0

Express-Star

Express-Star

Chickasha, OK
376
Followers
43
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Express-Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Developments#South End#Bud#Chickasha City Council#Scissortail Crossing#Red Bud Ridge Development#Homeowners Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
Ohio StateCBS News

Two House special elections in Ohio highlight divisions in both parties

Two contentious special election primaries in Ohio for open congressional seats wrapped up on Tuesday night. Both highlighted the divisiveness and rancor within the Democratic and Republican Parties ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Associated Press projected Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Trump, won the GOP...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy