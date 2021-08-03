Chickasha City Council approves housing developments Scissortail Crossing, Red Bud Ridge

Chickasha’s housing options may soon be expanding on the city’s southwest side.

On Aug. 2, Chickasha City Council approved rezoning requests which will make way for a housing development called Scissortail Crossing as well as a gated community called Red Bud Ridge Development.

Nearly 12 acres at the southeast corner of Grand Ave. and 29th St. have been rezoned in order for EP Leasing and Crafton Tull to bring in Scissortail Crossing, which will build new commercial business space as well as single family homes in the area.

Chickasha City Council also approved a preliminary plat for Red Bud Ridge, a housing development to be located at the south end of Pondridge Road. Developer Shayla Crawford is proposing a gated community with a Homeowners Association.

The Chickasha Planning Commission approved both requests on July 13 and recommended they be approved by Chickasha City Council.