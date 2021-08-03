North Union Softball is a true family affair

North Dakota head softball coach Jordan Stevens announced the signing of six future Fighting Hawks during the 2021 early signing period. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome an unbelievable class to UND. A highly talented group all with regional ties makes this class truly unique to the softball program. These players have excelled during their prep careers and we are excited to see them progress and grow here at the University of North Dakota.”

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO