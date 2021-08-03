North Union Softball is a true family affair

The Coconino Panthers girls cross country team won the cross country Division III state championship race on Saturday, claiming team gold for the first time in program history. The victory came, in part, due to the familial relationships the Panthers coaching staff creates with the athletes and local running community....
While growing up in Champaign, Jasmine and Devin Kyler were always on the same side. They played on the same Centennial basketball team in the 2010s. So, the idea of competing against each other wasn’t in their heads. Until it was. First, a bit of background on the Kylers: They...
North Dakota head softball coach Jordan Stevens announced the signing of six future Fighting Hawks during the 2021 early signing period. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome an unbelievable class to UND. A highly talented group all with regional ties makes this class truly unique to the softball program. These players have excelled during their prep careers and we are excited to see them progress and grow here at the University of North Dakota.”
Competing against 34 teams from around the nation, the North Union Future Farmers of America earned national runner-up status in both a team exercise and an individual problem to evaluate agronomic scenarios and develop a crop management plan that includes crop selection, production and problem solving and marketing. The North...
North Fremont High School's new girls' softball field is gradually becoming a reality. Earlier this month backhoes worked to level the field, said Fremont County School District Superintendent Byron Stutzman. “It used to be a hayfield. It’s pretty level right now. We put some additional topsoil on it,” he said.
Makenna Reid will be moving away in the near future. Actually, she’ll be moving far, far away. And she seems to be very happy about it. That makes sense, as it looks to be a big move for her future — and a big move for her scholastic softball career.
Matt Every will be walking the fairways at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia this week, but this time, as an on-course reporter. The two-time PGA Tour winner will be working for Golf Channel at the RSM Classic, giving his thoughts from on the course at the PGA Tour's final event of 2021.
