Kanye West announces second 'Donda' listening event

Yeezy's officially back. Kanye West returned to Instagram late Tuesday (July 20), the same night he confirmed the release of his 10th album, Donda. His upcoming album, due Friday, July 23, is named after his late mother, who died in 2007, but he honored his four children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- in his first series of posts back on Instagram that revealed his necklaces with each of their names. Their mother, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West earlier this year, remains the only person whom he follows on the social media platform.