I swear America will be America to me

By Dr. Kaye Whitehead
St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“America,” Langston Hughes once wrote, “never was America to me. And yet I swear this oath—America will be!” What will it take, I often wonder, for America, the land of the oppressed, home of racist cowards, to be America to me? What will it take for America, a place where billionaires are playing in outer space while the rest of us are drowning in debt; where people are arguing about vaccines and masks even after almost 700,000 Americans died of COVID, to be a place where I can roam and be free? What will it take for me to love this country enough to believe that it can be better?

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

