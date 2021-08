France went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. France walked to begin the bottom half of the second and came around to score on a two-run homer from Cal Raleigh. The 26-year-old would end up notching a single and then a double his next two times up, giving him five multi-hit performances over his last seven games. He's been swinging a hot bat for a while now and it's brought his slash line up to .276/.356/.429 with nine homers, 43 RBI, 44 runs scored and a 27:63 BB:K over 368 plate appearances.