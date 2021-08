Did you know that bicycle racks can lower your vehicle’s miles per gallon by as much as twenty-eight percent?! That’s nothing to scoff at for cycling enthusiasts who plan to take their favorite bikes with them during a summer road trip. Here’s what Consumer Reports analysts found on vehicle types and bike rack types that are the most and the least affected from aerodynamic drag while traveling with your bicycles attached to your car. Plus, a YouTube review on the best bike racks for SUVs and cars.