Round Rock, TX

Ragin' Cajuns Baseball to compete at 2022 Round Rock Classic

crescentcitysports.com
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE – The first part of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball schedule for the 2022 season was released as Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with the city of Round Rock and the Round Rock Express, announced on Tuesday that the 2022 Round Rock Classic will return to Dell Diamond on February 25-27. The third annual event will host Louisiana, Pac-12 member Stanford, Big 10 opponent Indiana and SEC foe Arkansas.

