Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Sox rotation: Whose struggles are real and who is due for turnaround?

By Mac Cerullo CNHI Sports Boston
Daily News Of Newburyport
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to last year’s disaster squad, the Red Sox starting rotation has been remarkably durable and adequate through the first two thirds of the season. None of the regular five starters have missed time on the injured list, and through the first two months the rotation was legitimately good. But...

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#Astros#Era#Babip#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Is it time for the Red Sox to give Yairo Muñoz another chance?

While the Red Sox were in the process of dropping their fifth straight game in a 4-2 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, Yairo Munoz was busy making history for Triple-A Worcester. With a leadoff single in the fourth inning of the WooSox’ contest against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Remains in rotation

Houck will remain in the Red Sox rotation and make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays in Boston, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. At least for one more week, manager Alex Cora will stick with a six-man rotation that includes the rookie, who returned from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his third start of the season July 22. Though a mid-game rain shower resulted in Houck getting pulled after 4.2 innings, he kept the Yankees bats quiet during his time on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight. Over 18 frames with the big club on the season, Houck owns a 2.50 ERA (1.98 FIP) and an impressive 22.6 K-BB%. The 25-year-old may have a tough time continuing to produce at that level, but even if some regression sets in, he could be an upgrade over Garrett Richards and Martin Perez at the back end of Boston's rotation.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Rejoining Triple-A rotation

Triple-A Worcester will activate Seabold (elbow) from the 7-day injured list and have him start Friday's game against Lehigh Valley, Jenna Ciccotelli of NESN.com reports. Seabold will be making his 2021 debut at a full-season affiliate after checking out fine following his two rehab outings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month. The 25-year-old first experienced elbow inflammation shortly before Worcester started its season in early May, prompting the Red Sox to take a cautious approach with his rehab. Since he covered only three innings in his final rehab start in the FCL, Seabold will likely have a restricted pitch count in Friday's outing.
MLBaudacy.com

The Red Sox beat the Yankees, but the real story was Tanner Houck

Red Sox fans, spin the wheel of glee. Your team beat the Yankees (again), this time needing 10 innings and a walk-off sacrifice fly from Hunter Renfroe to seal a 5-4 win in the wee hours of Thursday night. That would now be a Major League-best 30 come-from-behind wins, with...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox News: Eduardo Rodriguez exits early due to migraine symptoms

BOSTON, MA - JULY 23: Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox is injured during the second inning of a game against the New York Yankees on July 23, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Red Sox lose Eduardo Rodriguez early...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: The 2022 rotation preview and possible options

Possible building blocks for a Red Sox revamped 2022 rotation. The Boston Red Sox avoided any additions to their rotation in the latest July deadline deals scrum. Red Sox passivity was the polar opposite of the Toronto Blue Jays, who shored up their rotation and bullpen. Boston did secure a left-handed power bat that the supposed game plan has Kyle Schwarber to play first base, thus ending that void in the lineup.
MLBnbcboston.com

Chris Sale Could Replace Garrett Richards in Red Sox' Rotation

Tomase: Richards could be Red Sox' odd man out when Sale returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With Chris Sale's return exiting the realm of the hypothetical and entering the world of the imminent, it's fair to wonder which Boston Red Sox starter leaves the rotation to make room for him. Barring injury, there are two choices.
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to these Red Sox trades for Max Scherzer?

The Max Scherzer rumors after coming fast and furious. - The 37-year-old pitcher is willing to waive his no-trade clause, although it would appear that he is prioritizing landing on the West Coast. - The Red Sox are one of the teams showing interest in Scherzer. - The guy can...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers strike out 18 times in 4-1 loss to Red Sox

DETROIT -- Miggy has just one day left to make history at Comerica Park before the Detroit Tigers hit the road. Miguel Cabrera singled but didn’t hit a home run in the Tigers’ 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. The Red Sox (64-45) snapped a season-long five-game...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Pitching Struggles, Bats Quiet In 13-1 Loss Vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox left all the bad juju behind before heading into a crucial American League East series against the Tampa Bay Rays. At least, that’s the optimistic way of looking at what went down Thursday as Boston fell 12-0 to the the Toronto Blue Jays. Amid a one of the worst outings of the season from starter Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox were locked out offensively, logging just six hits and failing to score a run until the seventh inning.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

BILL KOCH: Who will the Red Sox target as the trade deadline approaches

That was the reaction from Red Sox manager Alex Cora after the Rays completed the trade for Twins slugger Nelson Cruz late last week. Boston maintained a one-game lead on Tampa Bay in the American League East following its stirring rally against the Yankees on Sunday. It’s not too much of a stretch to think the Red Sox could battle the Rays all the way to October for the division crown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy