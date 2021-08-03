Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacifica, CA

Cannabis continues to beat expectations in difficult environment

Pacifica Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToilet paper. Check. Can’t have enough bottled water, apparently. Chicken wings that suddenly cost as much as the light bill. Oh, and pot. If you are one of 22.2 million Americans who regularly smoke legal marijuana in one of 17 states that have legalized recreational use in recent years, your pandemic panic purchases may well have included a trip to your local dispensary. And it certainly seems Pacifica’s cannabis shops are coming through the COVID-19 crisis in fine shape.

www.pacificatribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Pacifica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Pacifica, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Laws#Legal Weed#Americans#Bdsa Consumer Research#Pacifica Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy