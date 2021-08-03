Cannabis continues to beat expectations in difficult environment

Toilet paper. Check. Can’t have enough bottled water, apparently. Chicken wings that suddenly cost as much as the light bill. Oh, and pot. If you are one of 22.2 million Americans who regularly smoke legal marijuana in one of 17 states that have legalized recreational use in recent years, your pandemic panic purchases may well have included a trip to your local dispensary. And it certainly seems Pacifica’s cannabis shops are coming through the COVID-19 crisis in fine shape.