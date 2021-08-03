Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Did you know? Today is Black Women's Equal Pay Day

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Women's Equal Pay Day is Aug. 3 and the date is significant. According to studies, a Black woman would have to work an extra 215 days to take home the same pay as a white man. One report said Black women make one million dollars less than white men...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wptv#Scripps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyFortune

Let’s talk about Black women and leadership

Leadership is a topic that I not only have the great opportunity to write about but one I continually reflect upon, personally. What will the road to leadership look like for me?. Black women can perform the pivotal roles of leaders and visionaries but are often left out of the...
Societyhbr.org

Black Women Aren’t Paid Fairly – And It Starts as Early as Age 16

For every dollar a white man makes, a Black woman makes 63 cents. This pay inequality begins early. From age 16, Black girls are consistently paid less than boys, and the disparity follows them throughout their careers. While this is a systemic issue, beginning your career with an eye on pay equity can help close the gap.
SocietyEssence

These Three Black Women Discuss Solutions For Closing The Pay Gap

It takes the typical Black woman 20 months to be paid what the average white man takes home in 12 months. When Sonja Agee took some time away from work to care for her ailing family, she thought she’d return to her government agency role refreshed. What she didn’t expect was the familiar toxicity and inequity to greet her at the door instead.
Societyblavity.com

Equal Empathy, Equal Respect, Equal Standing: Black Women's Equal Pay Day Should Hit Different In Its 25th Year

It started with Black Lives Matter, was propelled by the likes of #SayHerName and #AllBlackLivesMatter and fortified by #ProtectBlackWomen. The BLM movement and its offshoots have had a trickle-down empowerment effect on Black America and its sub-communities, including those of Black professionals. Conversations about workplace microaggressions and non-mobility that were...
EconomyEssence

Business Coach Offers Tips on What Black Women Need to Know About Salary Negotiation Right Now

Rich Girl Collective founder Tiffany Williams teaches Black women to earn more, demand more, and negotiate their way to financial freedom every day. Black women are earning 63 cents for every dollar earned by white men. You read that right. But oh, it gets worse. This wage gap has only closed by 3 cents over the last 30 years for Black women, according to the National Women’s Law Center, meaning we’d have to work until Aug. 3 2021 to make the same amount white men earned in 2020. Even after working for more than 40 years, Black women could lose up to $964,400 due to this incredible wage gap.
Societymomsrising.org

On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Let’s Resolve to Finally Close the Wage Gap that Punishes Black Women and the Structural Racism and Sexism that Drive It

“The wage gap -- now just 63 cents paid to Black women for every dollar paid to white men -- continues to take a devastating toll on Black communities. We cannot have a just recovery from the pandemic unless we close it and end the many forms of discrimination and oppression that Black women continue to face. The wage gap is even more damaging for Black moms, who are paid just 52 cents on the dollar compared to white dads. No one should ever be shortchanged on her paycheck because of her gender or race, but due to compounded structural racism and sexism, that is the reality Black women face. This shameful wage gap must end.
SocietyBrit + Co

10 Black Women Leaders You Should Be Following

Today marks Black Women's Equal Pay Day, or the day Black women must work into 2021 to catch up to what white men earned in 2020 (the math: an extra 214 days). And while women were forced out of the workforce in droves during the pandemic, Black women and women of color fared the worst. Of the 2.3 million women who were either forced out or opted out, 564,000 were Black women and 317,000 were Latinas. The uphill climb to the top got steeper but many women in leadership roles in nearly every industry are making a difference. Here are some of the Black leading women, some in our 'Co and some we just truly admire, who are paving the way while helping to level the playing field for all.
Relationship AdviceCleveland Scene

10 Best White Men Black Women Dating Sites for Interracial Singles

Interracial relationships are becoming popular. People have embraced these relationships and seek out dating websites apps that will set the white men up with the black women. The vice-versa is true. With Covid 19 and the online world's growth, there has been an increase in dating sites. We review the top ten white men black woman dating sites and judge them in various categories like affordability, safety, and customer service. The objective is to provide single white men and black women resources to assist them in finding love, pleasure, friendships, and lasting relationships.
Societyprotocol.com

The pay gap persists for Black women. Coaches offer advice on how to push for change.

Last year's racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd led many tech companies to commit to promoting equity within their organizations, including working toward pay equity. But despite efforts, the wage gap for Black women still persists. For every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men, Black women are paid just 63 cents, according to the American Community Survey Census data.
Economymarthastewart.com

Understanding the Gender Pay Gap and Its Effect on Women's Retirement

It's likely that you're already aware that women earn less money than their male counterparts. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women generally earn 82.3 cents for every dollar men make. Unfortunately, that highly publicized statistic is only the tip of the financial iceberg. "This number changes drastically for women of color," says Anjali Pradhan, an investment coach and founder of Dahlia Wealth. "For example, Black women make 62 cents; Hispanic and Latina women make only 54 cents; [and] Indigenous women earn 57 cents. Meanwhile, Asian women make 90 cents for that same dollar men—of all races—make."

Comments / 0

Community Policy