Did you know? Today is Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Today marks Black Women's Equal Pay Day, or the day Black women must work into 2021 to catch up to what white men earned in 2020 (the math: an extra 214 days). And while women were forced out of the workforce in droves during the pandemic, Black women and women of color fared the worst. Of the 2.3 million women who were either forced out or opted out, 564,000 were Black women and 317,000 were Latinas. The uphill climb to the top got steeper but many women in leadership roles in nearly every industry are making a difference. Here are some of the Black leading women, some in our 'Co and some we just truly admire, who are paving the way while helping to level the playing field for all.