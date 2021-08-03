Plato man's death ruled a homicide

(Plato MN-) The McLeod County Sheriff's Department and The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a homicide in the town of Plato. During a welfare check, 65-year-old Timothy Tinge was found deceased in his hometown last Thursday, and the Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office has determined he had been killed. Investigators are trying to piece together Tinge's activities in the time leading up to his death, and any information should be given to the sheriff's office at 320-865-4524.