Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plato, MN

Plato man's death ruled a homicide

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Plato MN-) The McLeod County Sheriff's Department and The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a homicide in the town of Plato. During a welfare check, 65-year-old Timothy Tinge was found deceased in his hometown last Thursday, and the Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office has determined he had been killed. Investigators are trying to piece together Tinge's activities in the time leading up to his death, and any information should be given to the sheriff's office at 320-865-4524.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plato, MN
Mcleod County, MN
Crime & Safety
Plato, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Mcleod County, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy