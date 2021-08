BOSTON (CBS) — A Spirit Airlines ticket in hand didn’t mean much at Logan Airport on Wednesday. “We are disappointed, upset. And we don’t know what we are going to do,” said traveler Ivana Ybranovyc. These two sisters from Manchester, New Hampshire, had hoped to fly to Atlanta for a wedding, only to find out at Logan that their flight was among the avalanche of Spirit cancellations. “I didn’t get any email or notification that it was cancelled until I got here,” said Amra Melkic. Day four of the Spirit Airlines nightmare brought an apology from the airline, with more than 1,000 flights canceled,...