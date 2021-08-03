Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

'It's about giving back and building community': National Night Out observed in Richmond

By Caitlyn Freeman
Richmond.com
 1 day ago

During Tuesday’s 38th annual National Night Out, Richmond officials focused on increasing public health awareness. While attending the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association’s event at Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and reducing crime within neighborhoods. He added that it’s important for residents to have a good relationship with the police.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Satellite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy