'It's about giving back and building community': National Night Out observed in Richmond
During Tuesday’s 38th annual National Night Out, Richmond officials focused on increasing public health awareness. While attending the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association’s event at Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and reducing crime within neighborhoods. He added that it’s important for residents to have a good relationship with the police.richmond.com
Comments / 0