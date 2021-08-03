Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Criminal Past in Louisiana? ‘Fair Chance’ Law Means You Can Work

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finding a job isn't always easy. Trying to find employment that fits your budget needs, schedule, training, geography, etc. is exhausting! Now imagine you've cleared all of those hurdles to find the perfect opportunity only to have it snatched away from you due to the shadier parts of your past. Up until August the 1st of 2021, that was exactly the case for thousands of unemployed residents of the Sportsman's Paradise.

710keel.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Jdsupra Com#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Brittany Enn

Louisiana: Marijuana Law Changes August 1, 2021

"medical marijuana" by stockcatalog is licensed with CC BY 2.0. House Bill 652 took effect August 1, 2021, lowering penalties for possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana to a $100 fine. The measure, Act No. 247, was signed into law by Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on June 14, 2021. The $100 fine is for the first and subsequent offenses, meaning if you were found with up to 14 grams more than once the penalty would be another added $100 fine each time.
Louisiana StateKTBS

About 3,000 inmates in Louisiana could get parole under new law

BATON ROUGE, La. - A new prison standard that became law Saturday allows nearly 3,000 lifers, habitual criminals and old-timers, including armed robbers, to apply for parole that eventually could free them from decades behind bars. As startling as that sounds, prosecutors and law enforcement are OK with the change...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana’s Mask Mandate: Here’s How to Avoid It

Monday's reinstitution of the statewide mask mandate by Governor John Bel Edwards was met with relief by some, disgust by a few and resignation by most. Think what you want about conspiracies, either real or imagined, but one thing is difficult to deny. COVID is back and for the unvaccinated, at least, statistics say it's worse than ever.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Can You Say These Louisiana Words Better Than A Californian Girl?

Although I have been in Louisiana for four years now there was a time where I would have to run to people in the office and ask for help pronouncing things. Why did it feel like everything had a french accent? I thought Herbert was pronounced just like it was spelled, Her-Bert. However, leave it to Louisiana to confuse this Californian.
Louisiana Statearcamax.com

Marijuana Possession No Longer Criminal Offense In Louisiana

Criminalizing marijuana possession has been particularly harmful to Black and Brown communities, lower-income folks, and young people in the state. Just over a month following Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards signing off on a bill to decriminalize small amounts of cannabis possession for personal use, the measure took effect. As...
Jobsstudybreaks.com

15 Types of Law Careers You Can Pursue

The field is a lot more varied than TV might make you think. Law is a complex and varied field, to say the least. When deciding to become a lawyer, students have to take into account more than you might think, as there are more than 15 different types of law careers that they can choose from.
Louisiana StateBaton Rouge Business Report

What the federal infrastructure package means for Louisiana

Senate Republicans reached a deal with Democrats on Wednesday over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure package that would provide more than $6 billion for Louisiana’s roads and highways over five years, according to an analysis from KATC News. The deal also authorizes $371 million to Louisiana through...
Dutchess County, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: New York state needs ‘Fair Work Week’ law

I currently reside in Dutchess County and am a master of social work student from Sacred Heart University. I work at a behavioral health center, where my co-workers and I are impacted by unfair work policies. Because of this, I am advocating for the implementation of the “Fair Work Week” law in all of New York state, not just New York City.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brian Matthews: Fair chance hiring is key to impactful criminal justice reform in Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers have made major strides in criminal justice reform. Just last year, the House Judiciary Committee passed two bills that lowered the criminal penalties for possessing trace amounts of controlled substances and gave judges the option to consider graduated sanctions against offenders who violate terms of their probation, instead of just sending them straight back to prison.
Louisiana Statemyarklamiss.com

Two North Louisiana men are on their way to federal prison

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Two North Louisiana men are on their way to federal prison; each handed a 10-year prison sentence for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. Derick King Brooks, 45, of Monroe, was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised...

Comments / 0

Community Policy