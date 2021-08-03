City employee buyout option tabled in Alexander City

Alexander City councilmembers say they didn’t have enough information to make an informed decision about offering a buyout option to some city employees. A decision about the city offering employees age 60 or older and 25 years of service with the city a buyout was tabled Monday night. Councilmembers said they appreciate all the work that went into the information presented to councilmembers but said between Wednesday and Monday was not enough time. Plus, councilmembers said the proposal in front of them lacked hard numbers.