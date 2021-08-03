Cancel
App Store spotlights first in-app event in iOS 15 beta

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is beginning to highlight in-app events in iOS 15, with one of the first being a TikTok Summer Camp session that was featured on the App Store's "Today" page on Tuesday. Announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June and slated to debut with iOS 15 this fall, in-app events enable developers to surface timely events in apps and games. Apple will feature certain events on the App Store to help app makers reach a wider audience.

